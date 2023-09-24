Chargers vs. Vikings: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
The Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) are listed as close favorites (-1) against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023. For this game, an over/under of 54 has been set.
As the Chargers prepare for this matchup against the Vikings, check out their betting insights and trends. The Vikings' recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Chargers.
Chargers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chargers (-1)
|54
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|Chargers (-1.5)
|53.5
|-110
|-106
Other Week 3 Odds
Los Angeles vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: FOX
Chargers vs. Vikings Betting Insights
- Los Angeles was 11-4-0 against the spread last season.
- The Chargers had an ATS record of 6-4 as 1-point favorites or more last season.
- In 17 Los Angeles games last season, seven hit the over.
- Minnesota posted a 7-8-1 record against the spread last year.
- The Vikings covered the spread once when an underdog by 1 point or more last year (in five opportunities).
- Out of 17 Minnesota games last season, 11 went over the total.
