The Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) are listed as close favorites (-1) against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023. For this game, an over/under of 54 has been set.

As the Chargers prepare for this matchup against the Vikings, check out their betting insights and trends. The Vikings' recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Chargers.

Chargers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-1) 54 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-1.5) 53.5 -110 -106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Los Angeles vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: FOX

Chargers vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Los Angeles was 11-4-0 against the spread last season.

The Chargers had an ATS record of 6-4 as 1-point favorites or more last season.

In 17 Los Angeles games last season, seven hit the over.

Minnesota posted a 7-8-1 record against the spread last year.

The Vikings covered the spread once when an underdog by 1 point or more last year (in five opportunities).

Out of 17 Minnesota games last season, 11 went over the total.

Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

