The Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) go on the road to match up against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Before the Vikings meet the Chargers, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Chargers vs. Vikings Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Vikings 1 54 -115 -105

Chargers vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

  • The Chargers played six games last season that finished with a point total over 54 points.
  • Los Angeles had a 47.6-point average over/under in its outings last year, 6.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • The Chargers beat the spread 11 times in 17 games last season.
  • The Chargers won one of the six games they played as underdogs last season.
  • Los Angeles had a record of 1-5 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

Minnesota Vikings

  • The Vikings and their opponents combined to score more than 54 points in seven of 17 games last season.
  • Minnesota's outings last season had an average total of 46.4, 7.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Vikings' record against the spread last season was 7-8-1.
  • The Vikings won all 12 of the games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season.
  • Minnesota had an 11-1 record last year (winning 91.7% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Vikings vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total
Vikings 24.9 7 25.1 28 46.4 7
Chargers 23 13 22.6 21 47.6 6
Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47.6 48.6 46.8
Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 27.3 25.7
ATS Record 11-4-0 4-2-0 7-2-0
Over/Under Record 7-9-1 3-4-1 4-5-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 9-2 4-2 5-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 46.4 46.8 45.8
Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 25.1 24.9
ATS Record 7-8-1 4-4-0 3-4-1
Over/Under Record 11-6-0 7-2-0 4-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 12-0 8-0 4-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

