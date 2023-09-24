The Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) go on the road to match up against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Before the Vikings meet the Chargers, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Chargers vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vikings 1 54 -115 -105

Chargers vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers played six games last season that finished with a point total over 54 points.

Los Angeles had a 47.6-point average over/under in its outings last year, 6.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Chargers beat the spread 11 times in 17 games last season.

The Chargers won one of the six games they played as underdogs last season.

Los Angeles had a record of 1-5 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings and their opponents combined to score more than 54 points in seven of 17 games last season.

Minnesota's outings last season had an average total of 46.4, 7.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Vikings' record against the spread last season was 7-8-1.

The Vikings won all 12 of the games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

Minnesota had an 11-1 record last year (winning 91.7% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Vikings vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Vikings 24.9 7 25.1 28 46.4 7 Chargers 23 13 22.6 21 47.6 6

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.6 48.6 46.8 Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 27.3 25.7 ATS Record 11-4-0 4-2-0 7-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-9-1 3-4-1 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-2 4-2 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.8 45.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 25.1 24.9 ATS Record 7-8-1 4-4-0 3-4-1 Over/Under Record 11-6-0 7-2-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 12-0 8-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

