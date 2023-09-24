Chargers vs. Vikings: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) go on the road to match up against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Before the Vikings meet the Chargers, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Chargers vs. Vikings Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Vikings
|1
|54
|-115
|-105
Chargers vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats
Los Angeles Chargers
- The Chargers played six games last season that finished with a point total over 54 points.
- Los Angeles had a 47.6-point average over/under in its outings last year, 6.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Chargers beat the spread 11 times in 17 games last season.
- The Chargers won one of the six games they played as underdogs last season.
- Los Angeles had a record of 1-5 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.
Minnesota Vikings
- The Vikings and their opponents combined to score more than 54 points in seven of 17 games last season.
- Minnesota's outings last season had an average total of 46.4, 7.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Vikings' record against the spread last season was 7-8-1.
- The Vikings won all 12 of the games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season.
- Minnesota had an 11-1 record last year (winning 91.7% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
Vikings vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Vikings
|24.9
|7
|25.1
|28
|46.4
|7
|Chargers
|23
|13
|22.6
|21
|47.6
|6
Chargers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.6
|48.6
|46.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.3
|27.3
|25.7
|ATS Record
|11-4-0
|4-2-0
|7-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-9-1
|3-4-1
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-2
|4-2
|5-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|1-1
|0-4
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.4
|46.8
|45.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.0
|25.1
|24.9
|ATS Record
|7-8-1
|4-4-0
|3-4-1
|Over/Under Record
|11-6-0
|7-2-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|12-0
|8-0
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|0-1
|1-3
