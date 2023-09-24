The Minnesota Vikings (0-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) square off at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Chargers Insights (2022)

Last season the Chargers averaged just 2.1 fewer points per game (23) than the Vikings surrendered (25.1).

The Chargers racked up 359.3 yards per game last season, 29.4 fewer yards than the 388.7 the Vikings gave up per outing.

Last season Los Angeles racked up 89.6 rushing yards per game, 33.5 fewer than Minnesota allowed per outing (123.1).

The Chargers had 19 giveaways last year, while the Vikings had 25 takeaways.

Chargers Away Performance (2022)

The Chargers scored 24.1 points per game in away games a season ago (1.1 more than their overall scoring average), and conceded 22.6 in road games (the same as overall).

The Chargers' average yards gained away from home (358) were lower than their overall average (359.3). But their average yards conceded in away games (358.2) were higher than overall (346.1).

On the road, Los Angeles racked up 265.4 passing yards per game and conceded 202.2. That was less than it gained overall (269.6), and more than it allowed (200.4).

On the road, the Chargers accumulated 92.6 rushing yards per game and conceded 156. That was more than they gained (89.6) and allowed (145.8) overall.

On the road last year, the Chargers converted 41.5% of third downs and allowed 38.3% to be converted by their opponent. That was less than they converted (43.6%) and allowed (39.2%) overall.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Miami L 36-34 CBS 9/17/2023 at Tennessee L 27-24 CBS 9/24/2023 at Minnesota - FOX 10/1/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 10/16/2023 Dallas - ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Kansas City - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.