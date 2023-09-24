The Los Angeles Chargers' (0-2) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) currently features eight players on it. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 24 from U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Chargers are coming off of a loss to the Tennessee Titans by the score of 27-24.

The Vikings were beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles 34-28 in their last outing.

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Out Khalil Mack OLB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Mike Williams WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Joey Bosa OLB Hamstring Questionable Chris Rumph II OLB Hamstring Questionable Eric Kendricks LB Hamstring Out Christopher Hinton DL Back Questionable Daiyan Henley LB Hamstring Questionable

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Garrett Bradbury C Back Questionable Christian Darrisaw OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Josh Metellus S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Hicks LB Shin Limited Participation In Practice Marcus Davenport OLB Ankle Out

Chargers vs. Vikings Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Chargers Season Insights (2022)

Offensively, the Chargers ranked ninth in the NFL with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).

Los Angeles ranked 13th in scoring offense (23 points per game) and 21st in scoring defense (22.6 points allowed per game) last year.

Offensively, the Chargers were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking third-best in the NFL by averaging 269.6 passing yards per game. They ranked seventh on defense (200.4 passing yards allowed per game).

Los Angeles ranked third-worst in rushing offense (89.6 rushing yards per game) and fifth-worst in rushing defense (145.8 rushing yards per game allowed) last year.

With 24 forced turnovers (11th in NFL) against 19 turnovers committed (fifth in NFL), the Chargers (+5) had the seventh-ranked turnover margin in the league last season.

Chargers vs. Vikings Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1)

Vikings (-1) Moneyline: Vikings (-115), Chargers (-105)

Vikings (-115), Chargers (-105) Total: 54 points

