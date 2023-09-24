Chargers vs. Vikings Injury Report — Week 3
The Los Angeles Chargers' (0-2) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) currently features eight players on it. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 24 from U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Chargers are coming off of a loss to the Tennessee Titans by the score of 27-24.
The Vikings were beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles 34-28 in their last outing.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Khalil Mack
|OLB
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Chris Rumph II
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Eric Kendricks
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Christopher Hinton
|DL
|Back
|Questionable
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|Back
|Questionable
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Josh Metellus
|S
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jordan Hicks
|LB
|Shin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marcus Davenport
|OLB
|Ankle
|Out
Chargers vs. Vikings Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Vikings or the Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chargers Season Insights (2022)
- Offensively, the Chargers ranked ninth in the NFL with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).
- Los Angeles ranked 13th in scoring offense (23 points per game) and 21st in scoring defense (22.6 points allowed per game) last year.
- Offensively, the Chargers were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking third-best in the NFL by averaging 269.6 passing yards per game. They ranked seventh on defense (200.4 passing yards allowed per game).
- Los Angeles ranked third-worst in rushing offense (89.6 rushing yards per game) and fifth-worst in rushing defense (145.8 rushing yards per game allowed) last year.
- With 24 forced turnovers (11th in NFL) against 19 turnovers committed (fifth in NFL), the Chargers (+5) had the seventh-ranked turnover margin in the league last season.
Chargers vs. Vikings Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1)
- Moneyline: Vikings (-115), Chargers (-105)
- Total: 54 points
Sign up to live bet on the Vikings-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.