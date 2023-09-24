On Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Los Angeles Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Vikings will earn a victory -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Vikings owned the eighth-ranked scoring offense last year (24.9 points per game), and they were less effective on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 25.1 points allowed per game. Offensively, the Chargers ranked ninth in the NFL with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).

Chargers vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Vikings by 1) Toss Up (54) Vikings 28, Chargers 27

Chargers Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Chargers have a 51.2% chance to win.

Los Angeles compiled an 11-4-0 ATS record last year.

The Chargers covered the spread five times last season (5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

A total of seven of Los Angeles games last year hit the over.

Chargers games averaged 47.6 total points last season, 6.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Vikings Betting Info

The Vikings have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.

Minnesota won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

The Vikings were favored by 1 point or more 12 times last season, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.

A total of 11 Minnesota games last season hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 54 points, 7.6 more than the average point total for Vikings games a year ago.

Chargers vs. Vikings 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 24.9 25.1 27 25.2 22.6 25 Los Angeles 23 22.6 21.8 22.6 24.1 22.6

