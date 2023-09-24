The Minnesota Vikings (0-2) will look to upset the Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the Chargers favored by 1 point. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.

Wanting to make some live bets on this week's game between the Chargers and Vikings? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Chargers vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Chargers were winning five times, were losing seven times, and were tied five times at the end of the first quarter last year.

The Chargers' offense averaged 2.8 points in the first quarter last year, and defensively, they allowed 5.1 points on average in the first quarter.

At the conclusion of the first quarter last season, the Vikings led eight times, trailed six times, and were knotted up three times.

The Vikings averaged 5.8 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.4 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

2nd Quarter

The Chargers outscored their opponent in the second quarter 12 times, lost three times, and tied two times in 17 games last year.

Los Angeles averaged 11.4 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it surrendered an average of 6.8 points on defense.

The Vikings won the second quarter in seven games last season, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In the second quarter last season, the Vikings averaged 6.9 points on offense (13th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 7.4 points on defense (20th-ranked).

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last season, the Chargers won the third quarter five times, lost 10 times, and were knotted up two times.

On offense, the Chargers put up an average of 2.9 points in the third quarter (27th-ranked) last year. On defense, they allowed 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked).

The Vikings won the third quarter in three games last season, lost the third quarter in 10 games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in four games.

In the third quarter last season, the Vikings averaged 3.2 points on offense and allowed an average of 6.8 points on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Chargers' 17 games last season, they won the fourth quarter nine times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

In the fourth quarter last year, Los Angeles averaged 5.7 points on offense and allowed an average of 5.5 points on defense.

The Vikings outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 11 games last year, were outscored in that quarter in four games, and were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Vikings averaged 9.5 points on offense (best in NFL) and allowed an average of 5.8 points on defense (14th-ranked).

Chargers vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Chargers were leading after the first half in nine games (6-3 in those contests), trailed after the first half in six games (3-3), and were tied after the first half in two games (1-1).

In the first half, Los Angeles averaged 14.1 points scored on offense last season (fifth-ranked). It allowed an average of 11.9 points on defense (22nd-ranked) in the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Vikings led 10 times (9-1 in those games), were behind five times (2-3), and were tied two times (2-0).

In the first half last season, the Vikings averaged 12.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 11.7 points on defense.

2nd Half

Digging into second-half scoring last season, the Chargers won the second half in seven games and were outscored in the second half in 10 games.

Offensively, Los Angeles averaged 8.6 points in the second half (28th-ranked) last season. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 10.8 points on average in the second half (18th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Vikings outscored their opponent in the second half five times, were outscored in that half eight times, and tied four times.

On offense, the Vikings averaged 12.7 points in the second half last year (third-ranked). They gave up 12.6 points on average in the second half (29th-ranked) on defense.

