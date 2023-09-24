At the moment the Los Angeles Chargers are 12th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +3000.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles covered 11 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, seven Chargers games hit the over.

Los Angeles totaled 359.3 yards per game on offense last season (ninth in NFL), and it ranked 20th on the other side of the ball with 346.1 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Chargers were 5-3 at home and 5-4 away.

Los Angeles won one game as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Austin Ekeler ran for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Ekeler scored five touchdowns, with 107 catches for 722 yards.

Mike Williams had 63 receptions for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Keenan Allen had 66 receptions for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Eric Kendricks totaled 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games with the Vikings last year.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +1300 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +6600 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +8000 4 October 1 Raiders - +10000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +800 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +25000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +6600 10 November 12 Lions - +2800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +4000 12 November 26 Ravens - +1200 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +10000 14 December 10 Broncos - +12500 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +10000 16 December 23 Bills - +1000 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +12500 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

