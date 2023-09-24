Austin Ekeler did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers match up with the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Looking for Ekeler's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Ekeler had season stats last year that included 915 rushing yards on 204 carries (4.5 per attempt) and 13 touchdowns, plus 107 receptions on 127 targets for 722 yards.

Austin Ekeler Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Chargers.

Chargers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Ekeler 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 204 915 13 4.5 127 107 722 5

Ekeler Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 14 36 0 4 36 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 14 39 0 9 55 0 Week 3 Jaguars 4 5 0 8 48 0 Week 4 @Texans 13 60 2 6 49 1 Week 5 @Browns 16 173 1 4 26 1 Week 6 Broncos 14 36 1 10 47 0 Week 7 Seahawks 9 31 1 12 96 1 Week 9 @Falcons 14 47 1 7 24 1 Week 10 @49ers 6 24 0 7 39 0 Week 11 Chiefs 19 83 1 2 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 20 0 11 60 1 Week 13 @Raiders 10 35 0 5 67 0 Week 14 Dolphins 15 45 1 8 59 0 Week 15 Titans 12 58 1 2 12 0 Week 16 @Colts 18 67 2 4 12 0 Week 17 Rams 10 122 2 4 39 0 Week 18 @Broncos 11 34 0 4 36 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 13 35 2 2 8 0

