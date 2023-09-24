Will Austin Ekeler Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Austin Ekeler did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers match up with the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Looking for Ekeler's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Ekeler had season stats last year that included 915 rushing yards on 204 carries (4.5 per attempt) and 13 touchdowns, plus 107 receptions on 127 targets for 722 yards.
Austin Ekeler Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Chargers.
Chargers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Ekeler 2022 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|204
|915
|13
|4.5
|127
|107
|722
|5
Ekeler Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|14
|36
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Chiefs
|14
|39
|0
|9
|55
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|4
|5
|0
|8
|48
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|13
|60
|2
|6
|49
|1
|Week 5
|@Browns
|16
|173
|1
|4
|26
|1
|Week 6
|Broncos
|14
|36
|1
|10
|47
|0
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|9
|31
|1
|12
|96
|1
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|14
|47
|1
|7
|24
|1
|Week 10
|@49ers
|6
|24
|0
|7
|39
|0
|Week 11
|Chiefs
|19
|83
|1
|2
|17
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|5
|20
|0
|11
|60
|1
|Week 13
|@Raiders
|10
|35
|0
|5
|67
|0
|Week 14
|Dolphins
|15
|45
|1
|8
|59
|0
|Week 15
|Titans
|12
|58
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 16
|@Colts
|18
|67
|2
|4
|12
|0
|Week 17
|Rams
|10
|122
|2
|4
|39
|0
|Week 18
|@Broncos
|11
|34
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Wild Card
|@Jaguars
|13
|35
|2
|2
|8
|0
