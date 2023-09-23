Week 4 of the 2023 college football season includes 10 games involving MWC teams. Some of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone bets, according to our computer model, include picking Nevada +17.5 against Texas State as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Appalachian State vs. Wyoming matchup.

Best Week 4 MWC Spread Bets

Pick: Nevada +17.5 vs. Texas State

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at Texas State Bobcats

Nevada Wolf Pack at Texas State Bobcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Nevada by 0.5 points

Nevada by 0.5 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Utah State +5.5 vs. James Madison

Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Utah State Aggies

James Madison Dukes at Utah State Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah State by 10.5 points

Utah State by 10.5 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Kent State +27.5 vs. Fresno State

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Fresno State Bulldogs

Kent State Golden Flashes at Fresno State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 15.1 points

Fresno State by 15.1 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 4 MWC Total Bets

Over 42.5 - Appalachian State vs. Wyoming

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at Wyoming Cowboys

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Wyoming Cowboys Projected Total: 63.5 points

63.5 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 45.5 - Air Force vs. San Jose State

Matchup: Air Force Falcons at San Jose State Spartans

Air Force Falcons at San Jose State Spartans Projected Total: 60.2 points

60.2 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 22

September 22 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 51.5 - Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee

Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Projected Total: 64.3 points

64.3 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 4 MWC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Air Force 3-0 (1-0 MWC) 31.3 / 10.3 385.0 / 179.3 Fresno State 3-0 (0-0 MWC) 34.0 / 22.0 400.3 / 319.7 UNLV 2-1 (0-0 MWC) 30.3 / 28.7 347.0 / 440.3 Wyoming 2-1 (0-0 MWC) 25.3 / 27.0 327.3 / 363.7 San Diego State 2-2 (0-0 MWC) 18.8 / 25.5 320.8 / 437.0 Boise State 1-2 (0-0 MWC) 25.7 / 30.7 393.3 / 427.0 New Mexico 1-2 (0-0 MWC) 27.7 / 29.7 403.3 / 362.7 Utah State 1-2 (0-1 MWC) 37.7 / 30.3 407.3 / 378.7 San Jose State 1-3 (0-0 MWC) 30.3 / 30.5 353.8 / 366.0 Hawaii 1-3 (0-0 MWC) 23.3 / 36.8 330.3 / 375.5 Colorado State 0-2 (0-0 MWC) 29.5 / 46.5 428.0 / 487.0 Nevada 0-3 (0-0 MWC) 14.7 / 43.3 296.3 / 524.0

