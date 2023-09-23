As of September 23 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles went 6-10-1 ATS last season.

A total of six Rams games last season went over the point total.

Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 19th in the NFL (341.1 yards allowed per game).

Last year the Rams won only once on the road and had a 4-5 record at home.

As the underdog, Los Angeles had just two wins (2-9) a year ago, but when favored finished 3-3.

In the NFC West, the Rams won just one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games last year.

Stafford also rushed for 9 yards and one TD.

Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.

Demarcus Robinson had 48 receptions for 458 yards (28.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Ravens.

Van Jefferson had 24 receptions for 369 yards (36.9 per game) and three touchdowns in 10 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, John Johnson totaled 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games with the Browns last year.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +600 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +2000 4 October 1 @ Colts - +15000 5 October 8 Eagles - +750 6 October 15 Cardinals - +100000 7 October 22 Steelers - +4000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +800 9 November 5 @ Packers - +4000 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +100000 13 December 3 Browns - +4000 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1200 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +2800 17 December 31 @ Giants - +10000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +600

