At +10000 as of September 23, the Las Vegas Raiders aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.

Las Vegas owned the 12th-ranked offense last season (352.5 yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 365.6 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Raiders were 4-4. Away, they won only two games.

Las Vegas won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 4-6 as the favorite last season.

The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Raiders Impact Players

Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 catches for 400 yards.

Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Maxx Crosby delivered 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, and 12.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +12500 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +1000 3 September 24 Steelers - +4000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +3000 5 October 9 Packers - +4000 6 October 15 Patriots - +10000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +25000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2800 9 November 5 Giants - +10000 10 November 12 Jets - +6600 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +1300 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +3000 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +15000 18 January 7 Broncos - +12500

