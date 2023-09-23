The No. 14 Oregon State Beavers (3-0) play a familiar opponent when they visit the No. 21 Washington State Cougars (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Martin Stadium in a Pac-12 battle.

Oregon State has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking 16th-best in scoring offense (41 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (11 points allowed per game). Washington State's defense ranks 75th in the FBS with 363.7 total yards surrendered per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks seventh-best by generating 535.3 total yards per game.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon State vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Oregon State vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Oregon State Washington State 466 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 535.3 (15th) 257 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.7 (75th) 219 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.7 (89th) 247 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.7 (3rd) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 630 yards (210 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 38 rushing yards on 13 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Damien Martinez has racked up 351 yards on 40 carries while finding paydirt one time.

Deshaun Fenwick has racked up 152 yards on 26 attempts, scoring one time.

Silas Bolden's 159 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 24 times and has collected 13 catches and one touchdown.

Anthony Gould has caught six passes for 156 yards (52 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jeremiah Noga's six catches have yielded 86 yards and one touchdown.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has been a dual threat for Washington State this season. He has 990 passing yards (330 per game) while completing 72% of his passes. He's thrown nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 95 yards (31.7 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Dylan Paine has piled up 11 carries and totaled 95 yards with one touchdown.

Lincoln Victor has hauled in 342 receiving yards on 24 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Josh Kelly has caught 13 passes and compiled 177 receiving yards (59 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kyle Willams has racked up 128 reciving yards (42.7 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oregon State or Washington State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.