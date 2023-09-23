The Los Angeles Dodgers (94-59) host the San Francisco Giants (77-77) on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, at 9:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Clayton Kershaw (12-4, 2.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Sean Manaea (7-6, 4.43 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.52 ERA) vs Manaea - SF (7-6, 4.43 ERA)

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

  • The Dodgers' Kershaw (12-4) will make his 23rd start of the season.
  • The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed four innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
  • The 35-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 2.52 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .210.
  • In 22 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
  • In 22 starts, Kershaw has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.
  • He has made 22 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Giants

  • The Giants rank 25th in MLB with a .239 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.390) and 168 home runs.
  • The left-hander has allowed the Giants to go 5-for-22 with a double and two RBI in six innings this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

  • Manaea (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 4.43 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 36 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
  • Manaea enters this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.
  • Manaea will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 3.1 frames per outing.
  • He has had 12 appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Sean Manaea vs. Dodgers

  • He will face a Dodgers offense that ranks second in the league with 859 total runs scored while batting .257 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .457 slugging percentage (second in MLB action) and has hit a total of 238 home runs (second in the league).
  • Manaea has a 3.37 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in 10 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .184 batting average over two appearances.

