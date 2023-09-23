The Los Angeles Dodgers (94-59) host the San Francisco Giants (77-77) on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, at 9:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Clayton Kershaw (12-4, 2.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Sean Manaea (7-6, 4.43 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.52 ERA) vs Manaea - SF (7-6, 4.43 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers' Kershaw (12-4) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed four innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 2.52 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .210.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

In 22 starts, Kershaw has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has made 22 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Giants

The Giants rank 25th in MLB with a .239 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.390) and 168 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Giants to go 5-for-22 with a double and two RBI in six innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

Manaea (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

The 31-year-old has a 4.43 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 36 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.

Manaea enters this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Manaea will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 3.1 frames per outing.

He has had 12 appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Sean Manaea vs. Dodgers

He will face a Dodgers offense that ranks second in the league with 859 total runs scored while batting .257 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .457 slugging percentage (second in MLB action) and has hit a total of 238 home runs (second in the league).

Manaea has a 3.37 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in 10 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .184 batting average over two appearances.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.