Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-59) will take on Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (77-77) at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, September 23. First pitch is set for 9:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +180. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for the contest.

Dodgers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.52 ERA) vs John Brebbia - SF (3-1, 3.67 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Giants Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 125 games this season and won 78 (62.4%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 20-9 (69%).

Los Angeles has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 5-3 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Giants have come away with 29 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Giants have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

