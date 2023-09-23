Clayton Kershaw is set to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday against J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 238 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks second in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .257 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (859 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers' .340 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Dodgers' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 12th in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.214).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Kershaw (12-4) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 121 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander went four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Kershaw has collected 11 quality starts this year.

Kershaw is trying to record his 18th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Eduardo Rodríguez 9/19/2023 Tigers W 3-2 Home Caleb Ferguson Miguel Diaz 9/20/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Bobby Miller Reese Olson 9/21/2023 Giants W 7-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Kyle Harrison 9/22/2023 Giants L 5-1 Home Caleb Ferguson Sean Manaea 9/23/2023 Giants - Home Clayton Kershaw John Brebbia 9/24/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn Alex Cobb 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away Bobby Miller Chase Anderson 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away - - 9/27/2023 Rockies - Away Ryan Pepiot Noah Davis 9/28/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Chris Flexen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.