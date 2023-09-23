How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
Clayton Kershaw is set to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday against J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 238 total home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks second in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers' .257 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
- Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (859 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Dodgers' .340 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 12th in the majors.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.214).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will send Kershaw (12-4) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 121 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander went four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Kershaw has collected 11 quality starts this year.
- Kershaw is trying to record his 18th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.
- He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/18/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/19/2023
|Tigers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Caleb Ferguson
|Miguel Diaz
|9/20/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Reese Olson
|9/21/2023
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Kyle Harrison
|9/22/2023
|Giants
|L 5-1
|Home
|Caleb Ferguson
|Sean Manaea
|9/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|John Brebbia
|9/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Alex Cobb
|9/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Chase Anderson
|9/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/27/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Ryan Pepiot
|Noah Davis
|9/28/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Chris Flexen
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.