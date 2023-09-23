The Los Angeles Dodgers and J.D. Martinez will hit the field against the San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Giants (+180). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -225 +180 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have gone 78-47 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.4% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 20-9 record (winning 69% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The Dodgers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has played in 152 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-56-10).

The Dodgers have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 12-9-0 ATS.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 51-28 43-31 23-22 70-37 68-36 25-23

