Saturday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-59) against the San Francisco Giants (77-77) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:10 PM on September 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (12-4) to the mound, while John Brebbia (3-1) will get the nod for the Giants.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 125 games this season and won 78 (62.4%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 20-9, a 69% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 859 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).

Dodgers Schedule