Dodgers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Saturday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-59) against the San Francisco Giants (77-77) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:10 PM on September 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (12-4) to the mound, while John Brebbia (3-1) will get the nod for the Giants.
Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Giants 3.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 125 games this season and won 78 (62.4%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 20-9, a 69% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored 859 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Lance Lynn vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 19
|Tigers
|W 3-2
|Caleb Ferguson vs Miguel Diaz
|September 20
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Bobby Miller vs Reese Olson
|September 21
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Emmet Sheehan vs Kyle Harrison
|September 22
|Giants
|L 5-1
|Caleb Ferguson vs Sean Manaea
|September 23
|Giants
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs John Brebbia
|September 24
|Giants
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Alex Cobb
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Chase Anderson
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 27
|@ Rockies
|-
|Ryan Pepiot vs Noah Davis
|September 28
|@ Rockies
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Chris Flexen
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.