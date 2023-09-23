Chargers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 23 the Los Angeles Chargers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3000.
Chargers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles covered 11 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, seven Chargers games went over the point total.
- Los Angeles averaged 359.3 yards per game on offense last season (ninth in NFL), and it ranked 20th on defense with 346.1 yards allowed per game.
- Last season the Chargers were 5-3 at home and 5-4 away.
- When underdogs, Los Angeles picked up only one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record as the favored team.
- The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.
Chargers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.2%.
- In 17 games, Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.
- In addition, Ekeler had 107 catches for 722 yards and five touchdowns.
- In the passing game a season ago, Mike Williams scored four TDs, catching 63 balls for 895 yards (68.8 per game).
- Keenan Allen had 66 receptions for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Eric Kendricks registered 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games with the Vikings last year.
Chargers Player Futures
2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Dolphins
|L 36-34
|+1300
|2
|September 17
|@ Titans
|L 27-24
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Raiders
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 16
|Cowboys
|-
|+800
|7
|October 22
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|8
|October 29
|Bears
|-
|+25000
|9
|November 6
|@ Jets
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Lions
|-
|+2800
|11
|November 19
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|Ravens
|-
|+1200
|13
|December 3
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|Broncos
|-
|+12500
|15
|December 14
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 23
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|17
|December 31
|@ Broncos
|-
|+12500
|18
|January 7
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
