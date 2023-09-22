As of now the Seattle Seahawks have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC West: +650
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seattle Betting Insights

  • Seattle won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.
  • Last season, eight Seahawks games went over the point total.
  • On offense, Seattle ranked 13th in the NFL with 351.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per contest).
  • The Seahawks posted a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 away last season.
  • Seattle collected three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).
  • The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.

Seahawks Impact Players

  • Geno Smith had 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).
  • Smith also ran for 366 yards and one TD.
  • On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).
  • In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 catches for 165 yards.
  • Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
  • D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
  • As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Wagner registered 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.

Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Seahawks Player Futures

Tyler Lockett Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Bobby Wagner Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Jamal Adams Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Geno Smith MVP Odds
D.K. Metcalf Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Devon Witherspoon Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Zach Charbonnet Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Tariq Woolen Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Kenneth Walker III Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Derick Hall Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +8000
2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +2800
3 September 24 Panthers - +25000
4 October 2 @ Giants - +10000
BYE - - - -
6 October 15 @ Bengals - +2000
7 October 22 Cardinals - +100000
8 October 29 Browns - +4000
9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1200
10 November 12 Commanders - +8000
11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000
12 November 23 49ers - +600
13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +800
14 December 10 @ 49ers - +600
15 December 17 Eagles - +750
16 December 24 @ Titans - +6600
17 December 31 Steelers - +4000
18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +100000

Odds are current as of September 22 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.