As of now the Seattle Seahawks have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +650

+650 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

Last season, eight Seahawks games went over the point total.

On offense, Seattle ranked 13th in the NFL with 351.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per contest).

The Seahawks posted a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 away last season.

Seattle collected three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).

The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith had 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).

Smith also ran for 366 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 catches for 165 yards.

Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Wagner registered 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +2800 3 September 24 Panthers - +25000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +10000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +2000 7 October 22 Cardinals - +100000 8 October 29 Browns - +4000 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1200 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +600 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +800 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +600 15 December 17 Eagles - +750 16 December 24 @ Titans - +6600 17 December 31 Steelers - +4000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +100000

