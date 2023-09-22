Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:16 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Currently the Los Angeles Rams have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Rams this season on Fubo!
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +1200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Rams to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles went 6-10-1 ATS last season.
- Rams games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.
- Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 19th in the NFL (341.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams were 4-5 at home last year, but they won just one game away from home.
- As the underdog, Los Angeles had only two wins (2-9) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-3.
- In the NFC West, the Rams won just one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford had 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in nine games last year, completing 68.0% of his throws for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game).
- In addition, Stafford rushed for 9 yards and one TD.
- Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.
- Demarcus Robinson had 48 catches for 458 yards (28.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Ravens.
- Van Jefferson had 24 receptions for 369 yards (36.9 per game) and three touchdowns in 10 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, John Johnson collected 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games for the Browns last year.
Bet on Rams to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp MVP Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Zach Evans Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|W 30-13
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|L 30-23
|+600
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+750
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+800
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+2800
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
Odds are current as of September 22 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.