When the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58) and San Francisco Giants (76-77) face off at Dodger Stadium on Friday, September 22, Caleb Ferguson will get the call for the Dodgers, while the Giants will send Sean Manaea to the mound. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +140. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Dodgers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Ferguson - LAD (7-3, 2.88 ERA) vs Manaea - SF (6-6, 4.73 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Giants Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +140 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 124 times this season and won 78, or 62.9%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 35-20 (winning 63.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Dodgers have a 5-3 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Giants have been victorious in 28, or 43.1%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Giants have been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

