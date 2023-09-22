Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take the field against the San Francisco Giants and starting pitcher Sean Manaea on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in baseball with 238 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks second in baseball, slugging .459.

The Dodgers' .257 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (858 total).

The Dodgers' .341 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Dodgers' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Los Angeles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.213).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Ferguson gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.88 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander threw one inning, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

Ferguson has not registered a quality start so far this season.

Ferguson is yet to pitch five or more innings in any of his five starts (he's averaging 0 2/3 innings per appearance).

In 52 of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Shelby Miller Logan Gilbert 9/18/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Eduardo Rodríguez 9/19/2023 Tigers W 3-2 Home Caleb Ferguson Miguel Diaz 9/20/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Bobby Miller Reese Olson 9/21/2023 Giants W 7-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Kyle Harrison 9/22/2023 Giants - Home Caleb Ferguson Sean Manaea 9/23/2023 Giants - Home Clayton Kershaw Sean Manaea 9/24/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn Alex Cobb 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away Bobby Miller Chase Anderson 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away - - 9/27/2023 Rockies - Away Ryan Pepiot Noah Davis

