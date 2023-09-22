The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will send Caleb Ferguson and Sean Manaea, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs face off on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+140). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dodgers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -165 +140 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 62.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (78-46).

Los Angeles has a 35-20 record (winning 63.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Dodgers a 62.3% chance to win.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by bookmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 86 of those games (86-55-10).

The Dodgers have a 12-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 51-27 43-31 23-22 70-36 68-36 25-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.