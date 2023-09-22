Dodgers vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will send Caleb Ferguson and Sean Manaea, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs face off on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.
The Dodgers are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+140). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.
Dodgers vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-165
|+140
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have won 62.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (78-46).
- Los Angeles has a 35-20 record (winning 63.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Dodgers a 62.3% chance to win.
- Los Angeles has had an over/under set by bookmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 86 of those games (86-55-10).
- The Dodgers have a 12-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.1% of the time).
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|51-27
|43-31
|23-22
|70-36
|68-36
|25-22
