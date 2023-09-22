Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58) and San Francisco Giants (76-77) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on September 22.

The Dodgers will look to Caleb Ferguson (7-3) versus the Giants and Sean Manaea (6-6).

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have won 78, or 62.9%, of the 124 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles is 35-20 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 858 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).

Dodgers Schedule