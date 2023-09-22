Dodgers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58) and San Francisco Giants (76-77) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on September 22.
The Dodgers will look to Caleb Ferguson (7-3) versus the Giants and Sean Manaea (6-6).
Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Giants 3.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have won 78, or 62.9%, of the 124 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Los Angeles is 35-20 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 858 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Mariners
|W 6-1
|Shelby Miller vs Logan Gilbert
|September 18
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Lance Lynn vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 19
|Tigers
|W 3-2
|Caleb Ferguson vs Miguel Diaz
|September 20
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Bobby Miller vs Reese Olson
|September 21
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Emmet Sheehan vs Kyle Harrison
|September 22
|Giants
|-
|Caleb Ferguson vs Sean Manaea
|September 23
|Giants
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Sean Manaea
|September 24
|Giants
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Alex Cobb
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Chase Anderson
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 27
|@ Rockies
|-
|Ryan Pepiot vs Noah Davis
