The Los Angeles Chargers have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 12th-ranked in the NFL as of September 22.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +450

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles went 11-4-0 ATS last season.

The Chargers and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Los Angeles ranked ninth in the NFL with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).

At home last year, the Chargers were 5-3. On the road, they were 5-4.

When underdogs, Los Angeles had just one win (1-5) versus its 7-2 record when favored.

In the AFC West the Chargers won just two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.

Chargers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.2%.

Austin Ekeler ran for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 17 games.

Ekeler also had 107 catches for 722 yards and five TDs.

In 13 games a season ago, Mike Williams had 63 receptions for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Keenan Allen had 66 catches for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Eric Kendricks totaled 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Vikings.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +1300 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +6600 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +8000 4 October 1 Raiders - +10000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +800 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +25000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +6600 10 November 12 Lions - +2800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +4000 12 November 26 Ravens - +1200 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +10000 14 December 10 Broncos - +12500 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +10000 16 December 23 Bills - +1000 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +12500 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

