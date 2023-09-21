As of now the Los Angeles Rams are 21st in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

The Rams and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

While Los Angeles ranked 19th in total defense with 341.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking worst (280.5 yards per game).

Last year the Rams won just one game away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.

When the underdog, Los Angeles had only two wins (2-9) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-3.

The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Rams Impact Players

In nine games last year, Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

Stafford also rushed for 9 yards and one TD.

Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.

Demarcus Robinson had 48 catches for 458 yards (28.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Ravens.

Van Jefferson had 24 receptions for 369 yards (36.9 per game) and three touchdowns in 10 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, John Johnson registered 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games for the Browns last year.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +600 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +2000 4 October 1 @ Colts - +15000 5 October 8 Eagles - +800 6 October 15 Cardinals - +100000 7 October 22 Steelers - +4000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +750 9 November 5 @ Packers - +4000 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +100000 13 December 3 Browns - +4000 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1400 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +2800 17 December 31 @ Giants - +8000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +600

