Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Los Angeles Rams are 21st in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +1000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.
- The Rams and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.
- While Los Angeles ranked 19th in total defense with 341.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking worst (280.5 yards per game).
- Last year the Rams won just one game away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.
- When the underdog, Los Angeles had only two wins (2-9) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-3.
- The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.
Rams Impact Players
- In nine games last year, Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.
- Stafford also rushed for 9 yards and one TD.
- Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.
- Demarcus Robinson had 48 catches for 458 yards (28.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Ravens.
- Van Jefferson had 24 receptions for 369 yards (36.9 per game) and three touchdowns in 10 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, John Johnson registered 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games for the Browns last year.
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp MVP Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Aaron Donald MVP Odds
|Zach Evans Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|W 30-13
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|L 30-23
|+600
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+750
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+2800
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
Odds are current as of September 21 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
