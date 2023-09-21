The Las Vegas Raiders have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 25th-ranked in the league as of September 21.

Watch the Raiders this season on Fubo!

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

The Raiders and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, Las Vegas had more success on offense, ranking 12th in the NFL by averaging 352.5 yards per game.

Last year the Raiders were 4-4 at home, but they picked up just two away wins.

Las Vegas won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 4-6 as the favorite last season.

The Raiders were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC West.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 receptions for 400 yards.

Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Maxx Crosby posted 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, and 12.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Bet on Raiders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +12500 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +1000 3 September 24 Steelers - +4000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +3000 5 October 9 Packers - +4000 6 October 15 Patriots - +10000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +25000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2800 9 November 5 Giants - +8000 10 November 12 Jets - +6600 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +1300 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +3000 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +15000 18 January 7 Broncos - +12500

Odds are current as of September 21 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.