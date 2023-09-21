Raiders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Las Vegas Raiders have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 25th-ranked in the league as of September 21.
Watch the Raiders this season on Fubo!
Raiders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Las Vegas Betting Insights
- Las Vegas went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- The Raiders and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, Las Vegas had more success on offense, ranking 12th in the NFL by averaging 352.5 yards per game.
- Last year the Raiders were 4-4 at home, but they picked up just two away wins.
- Las Vegas won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 4-6 as the favorite last season.
- The Raiders were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC West.
Raiders Impact Players
- On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.
- In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 receptions for 400 yards.
- Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- In the passing game for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, Maxx Crosby posted 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, and 12.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
Bet on Raiders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Raiders Player Futures
|Davante Adams MVP Odds
|Jimmy Garoppolo MVP Odds
|Jakobi Meyers Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Hunter Renfrow Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Michael Mayer Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
|Aidan O'Connell Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Broncos
|W 17-16
|+12500
|2
|September 17
|@ Bills
|L 38-10
|+1000
|3
|September 24
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|5
|October 9
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|@ Bears
|-
|+25000
|8
|October 30
|@ Lions
|-
|+2800
|9
|November 5
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Jets
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|12
|November 26
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 14
|Chargers
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|17
|December 31
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Broncos
|-
|+12500
Odds are current as of September 21 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.