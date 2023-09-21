Max Muncy takes an 11-game hitting streak into the Los Angeles Dodgers' (93-58) game against the San Francisco Giants (76-76) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Dodger Stadium.

The probable starters are Emmet Sheehan (3-1) for the Dodgers and Kyle Harrison (1-1) for the Giants.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.44 ERA) vs Harrison - SF (1-1, 5.18 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

Sheehan (3-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw three scoreless innings while allowing one hit to the Seattle Mariners.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 5.44, a 2.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.268.

He has earned a quality start two times in nine starts this season.

Sheehan has made five starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.

He has made 11 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Emmet Sheehan vs. Giants

The Giants rank 22nd in MLB with 655 runs scored this season. They have a .240 batting average this campaign with 164 home runs (19th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Giants to go 0-for-18 in six innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Harrison

Harrison gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.18 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, Sept. 13, the lefty went four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 22-year-old has put together a 5.18 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings during five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .265 to his opponents.

Harrison heads into this game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Harrison will look to collect his fourth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.