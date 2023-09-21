In the series opener on Thursday, September 21, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers (93-58) take on Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (76-76). The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +150 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Dodgers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.44 ERA) vs Kyle Harrison - SF (1-1, 5.18 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Giants Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 123 games this season and won 77 (62.6%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have gone 27-16 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (62.8% winning percentage).

Los Angeles has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Giants have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (43.8%) in those contests.

The Giants have a mark of 3-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

