Mookie Betts and Wilmer Flores will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023

10:10 PM ET

Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in MLB action with 237 total home runs.

Los Angeles is second in MLB, slugging .458.

The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.257).

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (851 total).

The Dodgers are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .341.

The Dodgers strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 11 mark in baseball.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.215).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-1) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.44 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander threw three scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering one hit.

Sheehan is looking to secure his third quality start of the season.

Sheehan heads into this matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Away Clayton Kershaw Bryce Miller 9/17/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Shelby Miller Logan Gilbert 9/18/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Eduardo Rodríguez 9/19/2023 Tigers W 3-2 Home Caleb Ferguson Miguel Diaz 9/20/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Bobby Miller Reese Olson 9/21/2023 Giants - Home Emmet Sheehan Kyle Harrison 9/22/2023 Giants - Home Clayton Kershaw Sean Manaea 9/23/2023 Giants - Home Clayton Kershaw Sean Manaea 9/24/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn Alex Cobb 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away Bobby Miller Chase Anderson 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away - -

