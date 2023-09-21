The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr take the field in the first game of a four-game series against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +150 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been the moneyline favorite 123 total times this season. They've gone 77-46 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 27-16 record (winning 62.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Dodgers a 64.9% chance to win.

Los Angeles has played in 150 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-55-9).

The Dodgers have put together a 12-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-27 43-31 23-22 69-36 68-36 24-22

