Dodgers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 21
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:41 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Thursday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (93-58) going head-to-head against the San Francisco Giants (76-76) at 10:10 PM (on September 21). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-1) to the mound, while Kyle Harrison (1-1) will answer the bell for the Giants.
Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 123 games this season and won 77 (62.6%) of those contests.
- This season Los Angeles has won 27 of its 43 games, or 62.8%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 851 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ Mariners
|W 6-2
|Clayton Kershaw vs Bryce Miller
|September 17
|@ Mariners
|W 6-1
|Shelby Miller vs Logan Gilbert
|September 18
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Lance Lynn vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 19
|Tigers
|W 3-2
|Caleb Ferguson vs Miguel Diaz
|September 20
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Bobby Miller vs Reese Olson
|September 21
|Giants
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Kyle Harrison
|September 22
|Giants
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Sean Manaea
|September 23
|Giants
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Sean Manaea
|September 24
|Giants
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Alex Cobb
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Chase Anderson
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
