Thursday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (93-58) going head-to-head against the San Francisco Giants (76-76) at 10:10 PM (on September 21). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-1) to the mound, while Kyle Harrison (1-1) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 123 games this season and won 77 (62.6%) of those contests.

This season Los Angeles has won 27 of its 43 games, or 62.8%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 851 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule