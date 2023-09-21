Currently the Los Angeles Chargers have been given +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled an 11-4-0 ATS record last year.

The Chargers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles compiled 359.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it ninth in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 20th, surrendering 346.1 yards per contest.

At home last year, the Chargers were 5-3. On the road, they were 5-4.

Los Angeles won one game as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

In the AFC West the Chargers won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert threw for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and picked up 915 yards (53.8 per game).

In the passing game, Ekeler scored five touchdowns, with 107 catches for 722 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Mike Williams scored four TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 895 yards (68.8 per game).

Keenan Allen had 66 catches for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Eric Kendricks registered 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games for the Vikings last year.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +1300 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +6600 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +8000 4 October 1 Raiders - +10000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +750 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +25000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +6600 10 November 12 Lions - +2800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +4000 12 November 26 Ravens - +1400 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +10000 14 December 10 Broncos - +12500 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +10000 16 December 23 Bills - +1000 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +12500 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

