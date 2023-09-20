The Los Angeles Rams have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 20.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of six Rams games last season hit the over.

Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 19th in the NFL (341.1 yards allowed per game).

The Rams were 4-5 at home last season, but they won only one game away from home.

Los Angeles won twice as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.

The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Rams Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In nine games, Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

On the ground, Stafford scored one touchdown and picked up 9 yards.

Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

In 16 games played for the Ravens, Demarcus Robinson had 48 receptions for 458 yards (28.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

As a key defensive contributor, John Johnson collected 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games with the Browns last year.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +600 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +2000 4 October 1 @ Colts - +15000 5 October 8 Eagles - +800 6 October 15 Cardinals - +100000 7 October 22 Steelers - +4000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +750 9 November 5 @ Packers - +4000 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +100000 13 December 3 Browns - +4000 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1400 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +2800 17 December 31 @ Giants - +8000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +600

