J.D. Martinez brings a two-game homer streak into the Los Angeles Dodgers' (93-57) game against the Detroit Tigers (70-81) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Dodger Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Bobby Miller (10-3) for the Dodgers and Reese Olson (4-7) for the Tigers.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (10-3, 4.02 ERA) vs Olson - DET (4-7, 4.30 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (10-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 4.02, a 3.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.155.

He has seven quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson (4-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The 24-year-old has a 4.30 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.

Olson is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Olson will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

