The Los Angeles Dodgers (93-57) and the Detroit Tigers (70-81) will clash on Wednesday, September 20 at Dodger Stadium, with Bobby Miller pitching for the Dodgers and Reese Olson taking the mound for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Tigers have +195 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been listed at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (10-3, 4.02 ERA) vs Olson - DET (4-7, 4.30 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +195 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Dodgers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 122 games this season and won 77 (63.1%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 16-5 record (winning 76.2% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Dodgers went 5-3 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 114 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (40.4%) in those games.

The Tigers have a mark of 4-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +195 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

