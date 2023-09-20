Bobby Miller is set to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday against Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 236 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .460 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Dodgers' .258 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (849 total, 5.7 per game).

The Dodgers rank second in MLB with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 12th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Los Angeles has a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.218).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller (10-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.02 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Miller is trying to record his eighth quality start of the season in this outing.

Miller is seeking his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 19 appearances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Away Bobby Miller George Kirby 9/16/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Away Clayton Kershaw Bryce Miller 9/17/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Shelby Miller Logan Gilbert 9/18/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Eduardo Rodríguez 9/19/2023 Tigers W 3-2 Home Caleb Ferguson Miguel Diaz 9/20/2023 Tigers - Home Bobby Miller Reese Olson 9/21/2023 Giants - Home Ryan Pepiot Keaton Winn 9/22/2023 Giants - Home Clayton Kershaw Sean Manaea 9/23/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn Sean Manaea 9/24/2023 Giants - Home Emmet Sheehan Alex Cobb 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away Bobby Miller Chase Anderson

