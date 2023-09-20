How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 20
Bobby Miller is set to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday against Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Discover More About This Game
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 236 total home runs.
- Los Angeles' .460 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers' .258 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (849 total, 5.7 per game).
- The Dodgers rank second in MLB with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 12th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Los Angeles has a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.218).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miller (10-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.02 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Miller is trying to record his eighth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Miller is seeking his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 19 appearances this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/15/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|George Kirby
|9/16/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-2
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Bryce Miller
|9/17/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-1
|Away
|Shelby Miller
|Logan Gilbert
|9/18/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/19/2023
|Tigers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Caleb Ferguson
|Miguel Diaz
|9/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Reese Olson
|9/21/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Ryan Pepiot
|Keaton Winn
|9/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Sean Manaea
|9/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Sean Manaea
|9/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Alex Cobb
|9/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Chase Anderson
