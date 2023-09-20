Jake Rogers and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium against Bobby Miller, who is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+195). The total for the game is set at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet LA

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +195 8 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 63.1% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (77-45).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 16-5 record (winning 76.2% of its games).

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 149 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 86 of those games (86-54-9).

The Dodgers have a 12-9-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-26 43-31 23-22 69-35 68-35 24-22

