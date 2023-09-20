Wednesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (93-57) taking on the Detroit Tigers (70-81) at 10:10 PM (on September 20). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (10-3) for the Dodgers and Reese Olson (4-7) for the Tigers.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Dodgers are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have won 77 out of the 122 games, or 63.1%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has entered 21 games this season favored by -250 or more and is 16-5 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 849 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).

