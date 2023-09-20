Dodgers vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (93-57) taking on the Detroit Tigers (70-81) at 10:10 PM (on September 20). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Bobby Miller (10-3) for the Dodgers and Reese Olson (4-7) for the Tigers.
Dodgers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Dodgers are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Dodgers have won 77 out of the 122 games, or 63.1%, in which they've been favored.
- Los Angeles has entered 21 games this season favored by -250 or more and is 16-5 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 849 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ Mariners
|W 6-3
|Bobby Miller vs George Kirby
|September 16
|@ Mariners
|W 6-2
|Clayton Kershaw vs Bryce Miller
|September 17
|@ Mariners
|W 6-1
|Shelby Miller vs Logan Gilbert
|September 18
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Lance Lynn vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 19
|Tigers
|W 3-2
|Caleb Ferguson vs Miguel Diaz
|September 20
|Tigers
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Reese Olson
|September 21
|Giants
|-
|Ryan Pepiot vs Keaton Winn
|September 22
|Giants
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Sean Manaea
|September 23
|Giants
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Sean Manaea
|September 24
|Giants
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Alex Cobb
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Chase Anderson
