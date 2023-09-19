Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Los Angeles Rams right now have the 22nd-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +8000.
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +1000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.
- The Rams and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.
- While Los Angeles ranked 19th in total defense with 341.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little less successful on offense, ranking worst (280.5 yards per game).
- Last season the Rams won just once away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.
- When the underdog, Los Angeles picked up just two victories (2-9) a year ago, but when favored finished 3-3.
- In the NFC West, the Rams won just one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.
Rams Impact Players
- Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games last year.
- In nine games, Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.
- On the ground, Stafford scored one touchdown and picked up 9 yards.
- Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- In 16 games played for the Ravens, Demarcus Robinson had 48 receptions for 458 yards (28.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- As a key defensive contributor, John Johnson recorded 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games for the Browns last year.
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp MVP Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Cam Akers Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Zach Evans Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|W 30-13
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|L 30-23
|+600
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+800
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
