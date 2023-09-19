At +10000, the Las Vegas Raiders are No. 25 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 19.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Raiders and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

With 365.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the , Las Vegas was forced to lean on its 12th-ranked offense (352.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

At home last year, the Raiders were 4-4. On the road, they won just two games.

When the underdog, Las Vegas picked up just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 4-6.

The Raiders were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC West.

Raiders Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 receptions for 400 yards.

Davante Adams had 100 catches for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

Maxx Crosby had 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +10000 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +1000 3 September 24 Steelers - +3500 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +3000 5 October 9 Packers - +4000 6 October 15 Patriots - +10000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +20000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2500 9 November 5 Giants - +8000 10 November 12 Jets - +6600 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +1400 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +6600 15 December 14 Chargers - +3000 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +15000 18 January 7 Broncos - +10000

