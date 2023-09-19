The Los Angeles Dodgers (92-57) will attempt to keep a four-game winning streak going when they host the Detroit Tigers (70-80) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Lance Lynn (12-11) for the Dodgers and Reese Olson (4-7) for the Tigers.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (12-11, 5.92 ERA) vs Olson - DET (4-7, 4.30 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The Dodgers' Lynn (12-11) will make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.92 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .265 in 30 games this season.

He has 11 quality starts in 30 chances this season.

Lynn has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 30 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Lance Lynn vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 604 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 153 home runs, 24th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Tigers to go 9-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 11 innings this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

The Tigers will send Olson (4-7) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

The 24-year-old has a 4.30 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .220 to his opponents.

Olson is trying to earn his fourth quality start in a row in this game.

Olson is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 19 outings this season.

