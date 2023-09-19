When the Los Angeles Dodgers (92-57) square off against the Detroit Tigers (70-80) at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, September 19 at 10:10 PM ET, Freddie Freeman will be seeking his 200th hit of the season (he's currently sitting at 198).

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Tigers have +200 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - LAD (12-11, 5.92 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (4-7, 4.30 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Dodgers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 76 out of the 121 games, or 62.8%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 15-5 (75%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Dodgers have a 5-3 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 113 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (40.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

