Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see Reese Olson on the hill for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 235 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks second in MLB with a .460 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .258 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.7 runs per game (846 total).

The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).

The Dodgers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.221).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn (12-11 with a 5.92 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 31st of the season.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Lynn has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Lynn will try to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Padres L 6-1 Home Ryan Pepiot Blake Snell 9/15/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Away Bobby Miller George Kirby 9/16/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Away Clayton Kershaw Bryce Miller 9/17/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Shelby Miller Logan Gilbert 9/18/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Eduardo Rodríguez 9/19/2023 Tigers - Home Lance Lynn Reese Olson 9/20/2023 Tigers - Home Ryan Pepiot Tarik Skubal 9/21/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller Keaton Winn 9/22/2023 Giants - Home Clayton Kershaw Sean Manaea 9/23/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn Alex Cobb 9/24/2023 Giants - Home Emmet Sheehan Logan Webb

