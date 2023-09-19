Dodgers vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers will play on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Spencer Torkelson among those expected to step up at the plate.
The Tigers are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-250). Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). A 9-run over/under has been set for the game.
Dodgers vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-250
|+200
|9
|-120
|+100
|-2.5
|+105
|-130
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 1-1-0 against the spread.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers are 76-45 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 62.8% of those games).
- Los Angeles has gone 15-5 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (75% winning percentage).
- The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.
- Los Angeles has played in 148 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-53-9).
- The Dodgers have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 12-9-0 against the spread.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|49-26
|43-31
|23-22
|68-35
|67-35
|24-22
