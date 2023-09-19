The Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers will play on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Spencer Torkelson among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Tigers are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-250). Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). A 9-run over/under has been set for the game.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +200 9 -120 +100 -2.5 +105 -130

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 1-1-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers are 76-45 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 62.8% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 15-5 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

Los Angeles has played in 148 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-53-9).

The Dodgers have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 12-9-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 49-26 43-31 23-22 68-35 67-35 24-22

