Dodgers vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Tuesday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (92-57) against the Detroit Tigers (70-80) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on September 19.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (12-11) to the mound, while Reese Olson (4-7) will take the ball for the Tigers.
Dodgers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-2-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
- The Dodgers have won 76, or 62.8%, of the 121 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Los Angeles has entered 20 games this season favored by -250 or more and is 15-5 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 71.4% chance to win.
- Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 846.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.17).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Ryan Pepiot vs Blake Snell
|September 15
|@ Mariners
|W 6-3
|Bobby Miller vs George Kirby
|September 16
|@ Mariners
|W 6-2
|Clayton Kershaw vs Bryce Miller
|September 17
|@ Mariners
|W 6-1
|Shelby Miller vs Logan Gilbert
|September 18
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Lance Lynn vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 19
|Tigers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Reese Olson
|September 20
|Tigers
|-
|Ryan Pepiot vs Tarik Skubal
|September 21
|Giants
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Keaton Winn
|September 22
|Giants
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Sean Manaea
|September 23
|Giants
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Alex Cobb
|September 24
|Giants
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Logan Webb
