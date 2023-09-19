Tuesday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (92-57) against the Detroit Tigers (70-80) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on September 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (12-11) to the mound, while Reese Olson (4-7) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-2-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Dodgers have won 76, or 62.8%, of the 121 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles has entered 20 games this season favored by -250 or more and is 15-5 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 71.4% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 846.

The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.17).

Dodgers Schedule