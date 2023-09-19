The Los Angeles Chargers have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 12th-ranked in the NFL as of September 19.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

The Chargers and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Offensively, Los Angeles ranked ninth in the with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).

Last season the Chargers were 5-3 at home and 5-4 away.

Los Angeles won one game as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

In the AFC West the Chargers won just two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert threw for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

In 17 games, Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.

In addition, Ekeler had 107 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Keenan Allen had 66 catches for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Eric Kendricks recorded 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games with the Vikings last year.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +1400 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +6600 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +6600 4 October 1 Raiders - +10000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +800 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +20000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +6600 10 November 12 Lions - +2500 11 November 19 @ Packers - +4000 12 November 26 Ravens - +1400 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +10000 14 December 10 Broncos - +10000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +10000 16 December 23 Bills - +1000 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +10000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

