At +5000, the Seattle Seahawks are No. 16 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 18.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

Last season, eight Seahawks games hit the over.

On offense, Seattle ranked 13th in the with 351.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per contest).

The Seahawks collected five wins at home last season and four on the road.

Seattle went 6-5 as underdogs and 3-3 as favorites.

In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), completing 69.8% of his throws, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Smith also rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

Kenneth Walker III ran for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 receptions for 165 yards.

In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, catching 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Wagner recorded 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +2200 3 September 24 Panthers - +15000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1800 7 October 22 Cardinals - +100000 8 October 29 Browns - +1800 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1200 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +700 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +800 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +700 15 December 17 Eagles - +800 16 December 24 @ Titans - +6600 17 December 31 Steelers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +100000

