The Los Angeles Rams at the moment have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles went 6-10-1 ATS last season.

The Rams and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

While Los Angeles ranked 19th in total defense with 341.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking worst (280.5 yards per game).

The Rams were 4-5 at home last year, but they won just one game away from home.

When the underdog, Los Angeles picked up only two victories (2-9) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-3.

In the NFC West, the Rams won just one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Rams Impact Players

On the ground, Cam Akers had seven touchdowns and 786 yards (52.4 per game) last year.

Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games.

Also, Stafford rushed for 9 yards and one TD.

Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

In the passing game with the Ravens, Demarcus Robinson scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 458 yards (28.6 per game).

John Johnson registered one interception to go with 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year with the Browns.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +5000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +700 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +1800 4 October 1 @ Colts - +15000 5 October 8 Eagles - +800 6 October 15 Cardinals - +100000 7 October 22 Steelers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +800 9 November 5 @ Packers - +3300 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +5000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +100000 13 December 3 Browns - +1800 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1200 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +3000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +8000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +700

