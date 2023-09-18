Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Rams at the moment have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +1000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles went 6-10-1 ATS last season.
- The Rams and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.
- While Los Angeles ranked 19th in total defense with 341.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking worst (280.5 yards per game).
- The Rams were 4-5 at home last year, but they won just one game away from home.
- When the underdog, Los Angeles picked up only two victories (2-9) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-3.
- In the NFC West, the Rams won just one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.
Rams Impact Players
- On the ground, Cam Akers had seven touchdowns and 786 yards (52.4 per game) last year.
- Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games.
- Also, Stafford rushed for 9 yards and one TD.
- Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- In the passing game with the Ravens, Demarcus Robinson scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 458 yards (28.6 per game).
- John Johnson registered one interception to go with 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year with the Browns.
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp MVP Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Cam Akers Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Zach Evans Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|W 30-13
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|L 30-23
|+700
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+800
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+3300
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+1800
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+700
