The Los Angeles Dodgers (91-57) ride a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Detroit Tigers (70-79) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Lance Lynn (11-11, 5.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 3.32 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The Dodgers will send Lynn (11-11) to the mound for his 30th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.94 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .264 in 29 games this season.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

In 29 starts this season, Lynn has lasted five or more innings 24 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.

Lance Lynn vs. Tigers

The Tigers are batting .235 this season, 28th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .378 (29th in the league) with 152 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Tigers to go 3-for-21 with a double and an RBI in six innings this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

The Tigers will send Rodriguez (11-8) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 132 strikeouts over 135 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing batters.

Rodriguez is looking to secure his 13th quality start of the season in this game.

Rodriguez will try to continue a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

